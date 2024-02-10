10 Feb Watch: With her love for the sport revitalized, Gabby Douglas eyes Paris 2024
With her eyes set on Paris 2024, Inside Gymnastics sat down with 3-time Olympic old medalist Gabby Douglas in January 2024 to discuss her decision to comeback to the sport after a 7 year hiatus. Douglas talks finding her love for the sport again and what it was like getting back in the gym.
