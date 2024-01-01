Watch: Behind The Medal with Fred Richard and Paul Juda

01 Jan Watch: Behind The Medal with Fred Richard and Paul Juda

Posted at 14:56h in Paris 2024, Paris 2024 Videos, Videos by

We take a look back at the historic moment in Antwerp when the USA men brought home a team medal at the World Championships for the first time since 2014. Inside Gymnastics sat down with two members of that team, Fred Richard and Paul Juda – who also happen to be teammates at the University of Michigan – to reflect back on the journey.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Print page
No Comments

Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up and Save!

Sign Up for our newsletter and receive a code for 20% off anything on shopinsidenation.com!

SUCCESS! Use code "NEWS" for a 20% discount on shopinsidenation.com!