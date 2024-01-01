01 Jan Watch: Behind The Medal with Fred Richard and Paul Juda
Paris 2024
We take a look back at the historic moment in Antwerp when the USA men brought home a team medal at the World Championships for the first time since 2014. Inside Gymnastics sat down with two members of that team, Fred Richard and Paul Juda – who also happen to be teammates at the University of Michigan – to reflect back on the journey.
