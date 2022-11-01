Inside Gymnastics is On the Scene in Liverpool beginning with podium training on October 27 all the way through event finals on November 6. Check us out on InsideGym.com and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @InsideGym to follow all of the action! Head to www.shopinsidenation.com now to Subscribe for our 2022 Worlds issue!
+ Join our Inside Gymnastics Ultimate Insider Program for exclusive content and special behind-the-scenes access to the sport you love!
Click here for the full competition schedule for the 2022 World Championships!
Click here for the story from Team Finals!
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics – Check back throughout the competition in Liverpool for updates!
For more:
Alice Kinsella Is Having Her Best Year Of Her Career – And She’s Not Done Yet!
Shilese Jones Earns Automatic Berth To Worlds
Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!
Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics magazine 2022 World Championships Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last
Check Out Our New App!
Available now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, users can search “Inside Gymnastics” in the App Store and download the app in less than a minute! Within the App, the latest issues of Inside Gymnastics are available at the touch of a button! Issues can be downloaded on a Subscription basis or as Single Issues, with low introductory rates available for a limited time! The issues are optimized for viewing on iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and devices.
Check Out Our New App!
Available now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, users can search “Inside Gymnastics” in the App Store and download the app in less than a minute! Within the App, the latest issues of Inside Gymnastics are available at the touch of a button! Issues can be downloaded on a Subscription basis or as Single Issues, with low introductory rates available for a limited time! The issues are optimized for viewing on iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and devices.