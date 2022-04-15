Y’all Ready For This?
Inside Gymnastics is on-site for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships bringing you all of the storylines from Fort Worth! On Thursday Florida and Auburn joined Oklahoma and Utah to compete for the National Championship on Saturday! Here is our first look in photos!
Click on each image to see full photo. + Look for more in the coming days and in our 2022 Special Edition NCAA Commemorative Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!
Special thanks to Inside Gymnastics photographer Lloyd Smith for the stunning images!
Get Ready for an NCAA Showdown! Check out all the storylines and the schedule (including the rotation order) here at our NCAA Headquarters!
Subscribe Now at www.shopinsidenation.com for our Inside Gymnastics 2022 Special Edition NCAA Commemorative Issue! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2020 Olympic Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last
Check Out Our New App!
Available now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, users can search “Inside Gymnastics” in the App Store and download the app in less than a minute! Within the App, the latest issues of Inside Gymnastics are available at the touch of a button! Issues can be downloaded on a Subscription basis or as Single Issues, with low introductory rates available for a limited time! The issues are optimized for viewing on iPhones, iPads, and Android phones and devices.