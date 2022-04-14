Y’all Ready For This?

Inside Gymnastics is on-site for the 2022 Women’s NCAA Championships bringing you all of the storylines from Fort Worth! Today Oklahoma and Utah advance to compete for the National Championship on Saturday!

Click on each image to see full photo. + Look for more in the coming days!

Special thanks to Inside Gymnastics photographer Lloyd Smith for the stunning images!

