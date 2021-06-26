Olympic Trials

Photos from Women’s Day 1

Photos by Lloyd Smith

Day 1’s Showdown in St. Louis for the women ended predictably with Simone Biles leading the way with a 60.565, followed by Sunisa Lee (57.666), and Jordan Chiles (57.132). MyKayla Skinner posted a 56.598 which included a full in dismount off beam to place fourth, just ahead of Grace McCallum (56.498). Kayla DiCello finished sixth with a 56.298.

Biles led the way on vault (15.466), balance beam (15.133) and floor exercise (15.366), while Lee posted the day’s high score on uneven bars with a 15.300 and sits second behind Biles on beam with a 14.733. McCallum’s 14.166 on floor exercise and Skinner‘s 15.183 on vault were also second only to reigning Olympic floor and vault champion Biles. Riley McCusker notched a 14.800 on uneven bars to claim the second-highest score on that apparatus and keep herself in the conversation for Tokyo.

The women’s competition continues Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, while the men’s competition will wrap up Saturday beginning at 3 p.m. ET on The Olympic Channel and continuing on NBC at 4. The members of the men’s Olympic team will be named at the event’s conclusion, and the women will be named Sunday.