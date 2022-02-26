2022 Men’s Winter Cup!
Special thanks to Inside Gymnastics photographer Lloyd Smith for the stunning images!
Inside Gymnastics is proud to partner with AAI and Energym Music for Winter Cup as we present in-depth coverage of all the events and we sincerely thank them for helping make our coverage across all platforms possible.Â
Click on each image to see full photo. + Look for our Winter Cup photo essay in the March/April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!
And so it begins. The Road to Paris 2024 officially kicks off this weekend in Frisco, Texas with the 2022 Winter Cup. Itâ€™s the first major elite competition of the new quadrennium and our first look of the year at some of the stars of the next generation for Team USA.Â
Follow us onÂ InstagramÂ andÂ TwitterÂ @InsideGym for the latest updates!
Subscribe now atÂ www.shopinsidenation.comÂ for ourÂ Inside Gymnastics magazine Commemorative Olympic Issue and MyKayla Skinner autographed issue while supplies last!