2022 Women’s Winter Cup – Junior Division!

Special thanks to Inside Gymnastics photographer Lloyd Smith for the stunning images!

Inside Gymnastics is proud to partner with AAI and Energym Music for Winter Cup as we present in-depth coverage of all the events and we sincerely thank them for helping make our coverage across all platforms possible.Â

Click on each image to see full photo. + Look for our Winter Cup photo essay in the March/April issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!