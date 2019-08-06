Senior Women competition day two at the 2018 U.S. Championships in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 19, 2018.

Simone Biles

Audrey Davis

Grace McCallum

Luisa Blanco

Simone Biles

Alyona Shchennikova

Adeline Kenlin

Jaylene Gilstrap

Olivia Dunne

Jade Carey

Grace McCallum

Ragan Smith

Shania Adams

Kara Eaker

Jaylene Gilstrap

Sloane Blakely

Adeline Kenlin

Morgan Hurd

Jade Carey

Riley McCusker

Shilese Jones

Simone Biles

All Around medalists Morgan Hurd (silver), Simone Biles (gold), Riley McCusker (bronze)