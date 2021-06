Olympic Trials – TOKYO-BOUND

Photos from Women’s Day 2!

Your 2021 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team:

Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee

Jordan Chiles

Grace McCallum

Jade Carey

MyKayla Skinner

Replacement athletes:

Leanne Wong

Kara Eaker

Emma Malabuyo

Kayla DiCello

Look for our full feature on Team USA in our July/August Olympic Preview Issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine!

Photos by Lloyd Smith

