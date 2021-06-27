Olympic TrialsÂ – A Night to Remember!
Photos from Men’s Day 2!
Look for our full Team USA Feature in the July/August Issue of Inside Gymnastics
“This just means the world to me.Â I’m over the moon. I worked for this opportunity and I’m excited to keep going!” Alec Yoder
“The goal is to get Same some hardware before her leaves.” Yul Moldauer
“This year is the one that felt the hardest, so for that reason, it means the most.” Sam Mikulak
Your 2021 U.S. Menâ€™s Olympic Team:
Brody Malone
Sam Mikulak
Yul Moldauer
Shane Wiskus
Alec Yoder (+1 Specialist)
Replacement athletes:
Cameron Bock
Allan Bower
Brandon Briones
Alex Diab
Akash Modi
Photos by Lloyd Smith
Click on each image to see full photo.