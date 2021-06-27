Olympic TrialsÂ – A Night to Remember!

“This just means the world to me.Â I’m over the moon. I worked for this opportunity and I’m excited to keep going!” Alec Yoder

“The goal is to get Same some hardware before her leaves.” Yul Moldauer

“This year is the one that felt the hardest, so for that reason, it means the most.” Sam Mikulak

Your 2021 U.S. Menâ€™s Olympic Team:

Brody Malone

Sam Mikulak

Yul Moldauer

Shane Wiskus

Alec Yoder (+1 Specialist)

Replacement athletes:

Cameron Bock

Allan Bower

Brandon Briones

Alex Diab

Akash Modi

Photos by Lloyd Smith

