Hello from Fort Worth!
Photos from Senior Women’s Finals at the 2021 U.S. Championships!
Photos by Lloyd Smith
Click on each image to see full photo.
Simone Biles claimed another spot in the record books Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth capturing a seventh U.S. senior women’s all-around title – the most in history! Biles (119.650) ran away from the competition on Day 2, stretching a 2.2-point lead to nearly five full points. Sunisa Lee finished second with a 114.950, and Biles’ World Champions Centre teammate Jordan Chiles (114.450) rounded out the top three. Biles also claimed the top spots on vault (31.025), beam (29.250) and floor exercise (29.600). Lee notched the national title on uneven bars with a 30.200.
Annual awards for the women’s artistic discipline were announced following the event. Biles was named Athlete of the Year, while her coach Laurent Landi received Coach of the Year honors. Veteran gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and MyKayla Skinner were named Co-Sportswomen of the Year.
Eighteen individuals were selected to the U.S. Senior Women’s National Team at the event’s conclusion and will advance to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials later in the month, and USA Gymnastics may name additional gymnasts:
- Simone Biles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Skye Blakely, Frisco, Texas/WOGA Gymnastics
- Jade Carey, Phoenix, Ariz./Arizona Sunrays
- Jordan Chiles, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kayla DiCello, Boyds, Md./Hill’s Gymnastics
- Amari Drayton, Spring, Texas/World Champions Centre
- Kara Eaker, Grain Valley, Mo./Great American Gymnastics Express
- Addison Fatta, Wrightsville, Pa./Prestige Gymnastics
- Shilese Jones, Westerville, Ohio/Future Gymnastics Academy
- Emily Lee, Los Gatos, Calif./West Valley Gymnastics School
- Sunisa Lee, St. Paul, Minn./Midwest Gymnastics Center
- Emma Malabuyo, Flower Mound, Texas/Texas Dreams
- Grace McCallum, Isanti, Minn./Twin City Twisters
- Riley McCusker, Brielle, N.J./Arizona Sunrays
- Zoe Miller, Spring, Texas, World Champions Centre
- Ava Siegfeldt, Williamsburg, Va./World Class Gymnastics
- MyKayla Skinner, Gilbert, Ariz./Desert Lights Gymnastics
- Leanne Wong, Overland Park, Kan./Great American Gymnastics Express