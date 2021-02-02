Hello from Fort Worth!

Photos from Senior Women’s Finals at the 2021 U.S. Championships!

Photos by Lloyd Smith

Simone Biles claimed another spot in the record books Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth capturing a seventh U.S. senior women’s all-around title – the most in history! Biles (119.650) ran away from the competition on Day 2, stretching a 2.2-point lead to nearly five full points. Sunisa Lee finished second with a 114.950, and Biles’ World Champions Centre teammate Jordan Chiles (114.450) rounded out the top three. Biles also claimed the top spots on vault (31.025), beam (29.250) and floor exercise (29.600). Lee notched the national title on uneven bars with a 30.200.

Annual awards for the women’s artistic discipline were announced following the event. Biles was named Athlete of the Year, while her coach Laurent Landi received Coach of the Year honors. Veteran gymnasts Laurie Hernandez and MyKayla Skinner were named Co-Sportswomen of the Year.

Eighteen individuals were selected to the U.S. Senior Women’s National Team at the event’s conclusion and will advance to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials later in the month, and USA Gymnastics may name additional gymnasts: