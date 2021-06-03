Related Posts
2017 Worlds Men’s Qualifications Day 1
October 3, 2017
2019 U.S. Championships: Women’s Podium Training Gallery
August 7, 2019
A Look Back in Photos – 2019 U.S. Championships
May 28, 2021
2019 World Championships – Women’s Podium Training Day 1
October 1, 2019
Recent Tweets
-
“I am not going to lie, it was hard to hear that the Olympics got postponed but it ended up helping me.” - Jordantwitter.com/i/web/status/1…2DspmJ
-
If you’re not in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, we’ll bring you all the action from Championships twitter.com/i/web/status/1…o8DWAx
-
A Ticketmaster search also shows tickets still available for Championships. If you’re in the Dallas - Fort Worth artwitter.com/i/web/status/1…QOAI