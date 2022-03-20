2022 Big 10 Championships – First Look!

Get Ready for an NCAA Showdown!

In case you didn’t realize–we’re in for a close battle for the NCAA crown and conference championship weekend assured us of that! The top three teams in the nation, Oklahoma, Florida, and Michigan all won their respective conference titles with a score of 198.200 and 4th ranked Utah was not far behind–defending their title with a score of 198.000. We’re one step closer… Up next! NCAA Regionals!

The NCAA Selection Show will take place Tuesday, March 22 at 12 p.m. ET. You can watch live on NCAA.com or stay tuned to @InsideGym on social media for updates!