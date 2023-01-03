For more:

One Day Better – eMjae Frazier

BJ Das is Bring Out the Best in the Bruins

Super 16 Heading to Vegas

Haleigh Bryant is Locked In and Ready to Lead

Kara Eaker Ready to Roll

The Perfect Time to Redefine By Kathy Johnson Clarke

Janelle McDonald – Building The Bruins Next Chapter

Norah Flatley Readies For A New Chapter in Fayetteville

Just Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin Being Amazing!

Paul Juda – It Was All Worth It!

Arkansas Lovett and Hambrick Look Forward to a Fifth Year

Naomi Morrison: “I want to do anything and everything to chase that feeling again!”

Follow Inside Gymnastics on Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates!

Subscribe now at www.shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics magazine! Subscribe for 3 Years & receive our 2022 World Championships Commemorative Issue FREE! *While supplies last