Olympic Trials

Photos from Men’s Day 1

Photos by Lloyd Smith

Brody Malone topped the all-around field by nearly a point Thursday at The Dome in St. Louis. The reigning NCAA and U.S. national champion posted an 85.250 on Day 1 to lead all competitors at the midway point of the competition. Shane Wiskus was second with 84.300, rallying after a ninth place finish in Fort Worth. Yul Moldauer was third with 83.650 while six-time U.S. all-around champion Sam Mikulak finished the night in fourth. The top four shifted positions throughout the night, with Wiskus holding the lead after four rotations, and they look to be Team USA’s top contenders for Tokyo. Individually, the +1 spot is still very much up for grabs with Alec Yoder, Stephen Nedoroscik, Donnell Whittenburg and Gage Dyer seemingly still all in contention depending on which direction the selection committee goes.

On a heartbreaking note, Colin Van Wicklen withdrew to an injury sustained in warmup just before the competition started.

On Saturday, there is one final showdown as the men return to action at 3 p.m. CT on The Olympic Channel. The broadcast will continue on NBC at 4. The men’s Olympic team will be announced at the conclusion of Saturday’s competition.