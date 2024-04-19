2024 NCAA Championships Semifinals | Photo Gallery

From 36 to 8 to 4.

The field for Four on the Floor is set with LSU, Cal, Utah, and Florida advancing, in what is sure to be a close competition on Saturday! Additionally, individual nationals champions were crowned Thursday night in Fort Worth. AAI Award Winner Haleigh Bryant (LSU) won the All-Around, Anna Roberts (Stanford) won vault, Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) and Leanne Wong (Florida) tied for the bars title, Davis and Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) tied for the beam title, and Aleah Finnegan (LSU) won floor.

Saturday, April 20th

NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET | ABC

Both Semifinal competitions are scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 with John Roethlisberger, Aly Raisman and Taylor Davis on the call. ABC will broadcast the final “Four on the Floor” on Saturday.

