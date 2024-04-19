19 Apr 2024 NCAA Championships Semifinals | Photo Gallery
From 36 to 8 to 4.
The field for Four on the Floor is set with LSU, Cal, Utah, and Florida advancing, in what is sure to be a close competition on Saturday! Additionally, individual nationals champions were crowned Thursday night in Fort Worth. AAI Award Winner Haleigh Bryant (LSU) won the All-Around, Anna Roberts (Stanford) won vault, Audrey Davis (Oklahoma) and Leanne Wong (Florida) tied for the bars title, Davis and Faith Torrez (Oklahoma) tied for the beam title, and Aleah Finnegan (LSU) won floor.
Up Next
Saturday, April 20th
- NCAA Championships Finals | 4 p.m. ET | ABC
Both Semifinal competitions are scheduled to be televised on ESPN2 with John Roethlisberger, Aly Raisman and Taylor Davis on the call. ABC will broadcast the final “Four on the Floor” on Saturday.
For our Semifinal recap, Click Here!
For our full preview, Click Here!
Enjoy these stunning images from Semifinals, all by our photographer, the amazing Lloyd Smith!
Subscribe Today!
Subscribe now at shopinsidenation.com for the latest issue of Inside Gymnastics Magazine!
Check Out Our ALL NEW App!
Available now in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, users can search “Inside Gymnastics” in the App Store and download the app in less than a minute!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.