Inside Gymnastics is on-site for the 2023 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth! With consistency, confidence and belief in each other, the Oklahoma Sooners (148.7125) stood in the number one spot to conclude the 2023 National Championships and capture their sixth NCAA crown! Here are some of our favorite moments! + Look for a stunning Gallery in our 2023 NCAA Commemorative Issue!

All photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics!

