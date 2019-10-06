Photos from the last six subdivisions of women’s qualifications at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany on October 5, 2019.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Laney Madsen, BUL

DesirÃ©e Carofiglio, ITA

Asia D’Amato, ITA

Rebecca Downie, GBR

Georgia Mae Fenton, GBR

Giorgia Villa, ITA

Elisa Iorio, ITA

Alice Kinsella, GBR

Nataly Rodriguez, COL

Ana Perez, ESP

Marina Gonzalez, ESP

Lieke Wevers, NED

Naomi Visser, NED

Tisha Volleman, NED

Eythora Thorsdottir, NED

Roxana Popa, ESP

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, MAS

Cintia Rodriguez, ESP

Heike Salas, CRC

Fabiola Diaz, PER

Alexa Moreno, MEX

Ana Lago, MEX

Elsa Garcia, MEX

Asuka Teramoto, JPN

Hitomi Hatakeda, JPN

Daria Spiridonova, RUS

Martina Dominici, ARG

Gaya Giladi, ISR

Aleksandra Shchekoldina, RUS

Angelina Melnikova, RUS

Kaylee Cole, BOL

Anastasiia Agafonova, RUS

Zsofia Kovacs, HUN

Giulia Steingruber, SUI

Kara Eaker, USA

Grace McCallum, USA

Sunisa Lee, USA

Flavia Saraiva, BRA

Simone Biles, USA

Jade Carey, USA