Photos from the second day of men’s podium training at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany on October 3, 2019.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Reiss Beckford, JAM

RenÃ© Cournoyer, CAN

DENG Shudi, CHN

Trevor Howard, USA

Kazuma Kaya, JPN

LIN Chaopan, CHN

Sam Mikulak, USA

Sam Mikulak, Shane Wiskus, Akash Modi, USA

Akash Modi, USA

Yul Moldauer, USA

SUN Wei, CHN

Shane Wiskus, USA

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

ZOU Jingyuan, CHN

Marios Georgiou, CYP

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

YOU Hao, CHN

Devy Dyson, NZL

Oleg Verniaiev, UKR

Max Whitlock, GBR

Marian Dragulescu, ROU

Oliver Hegi, SUI

RI Se Gwang, PRK

Epke Zonderland, NED