Photos from men’s podium training at the 2019 World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany on October 2, 2019.

Photos by Grace Chiu

LEE Chih Kai, TPE

Alexander Shatilov, ISR

HUN

Rhys McClenaghan, IRL

Adam Steele, IRL

Samir Ait Said, FRA

Jorge Vega, GUA

Ivan Stretovich, RUS

Vladislav Poliashov, RUS

Nikita Nagornyy, RUS

Randy Leru, CUB

Manrique Larduet, CUB

David Jessen, CZE

Tomas Gonzalez, CHI

Artur Dalaloyan, RUS

Ibrahim Colak, TUR

David Belyavskiy, RUS

Rayderley Zapata, ESP

Arthur Zanetti, BRA

Andreas Toba, GER

Caio Souza, BRA

Nestor Abad, ESP

Andrei Rodionenko

Arthur Nory, BRA