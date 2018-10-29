Photos from Women’s Qualifications Subdivisions 7-8 at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 28, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Team China

Du Siyu prepares the bars for China

Zhang Jin, CHN

LIU Tingting, CHN

LIU Tingting, CHN

LUO Huan, CHN

LUO Huan gets a hug from coach WANG Qunce

Zhang Jin, CHN

CHEN Yile, CHN

Denisa Golgota, ROU

LUO Huan, CHN

Zhang Jin, CHN

CHEN Yile, CHN

LIU Tingting, CHN

France

Louise Vanhille, FRA

Ana Padurariu, CAN

Lorette Charpy, FRA

Ellie Black, CAN

Mélanie De Jesus Dos Santos, FRA

NG Yan Yin, HKG

Brooklyn Moors, CAN

Shallon Olsen, CAN

Ellie Black, CAN

Farah Ann Abdul Hadi, MAS

Juliette Bossu, FRA

Ana Padurariu, CAN

Sophie Marois, CAN

Brooklyn Moors, CAN

Brooklyn Moors, CAN

Marine Boyer, FRA

Rifda Irfanaluthfi, INA

Nadine Nathan, SGP

Mélanie De Jesus Dos Santos, FRA

Shallon Olsen, CAN