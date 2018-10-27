Photos from Men’s Qualifications Subdivisions 8-10 at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 26, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Vitalii Arseniev, GEO

Lukas Dauser, GER

Ioane Jimsheleishvili, GEO

Marcel Nguyen, GER

Marcel Nguyen, GER

Eleftherios Petrounias, GRE

Andreas Toba, GER

James Hall, GBR

Brinn Bevan, GBR

Marios Georgiou, CYP

Michallis Krasias, CYP

Marios Georgiou, CYP

Carlo Macchini, ITA

Dinh Phuong Thanh, VIE

Max Whitlock, GBR

Joe Fraser, GBR

Max Whitlock, GBR

Dinh Phuong Thanh, VIE

Ludovico Edalli, ITA

Carlo Macchini, ITA

Andrea Russo, ITA

Dominick Cunningham, GBR

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

XIAO Ruoteng, CHN

David Vecsernyes, HUN

SUN Wei, CHN

Daniel Villafane, ARG

DENG Shudi, CHN

ZOU Jingyuan, CHN

Federico Molinari, ARG

Lucas Bitencourt, BRA

SHEK Wai Hung, HKG

DENG Shudi, CHN

Ferhat Arican, TUR

LEE Chih Kai, TPE

LEE Chih Kai, TPE

Patricio Razo Padilla, MEX

Fabian de Luna, MEX