Photos from Men’s Qualifications Subdivisions 3-5 at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 25, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

Christian Baumann, SUI

Pablo Braegger, SUI

Artem Dolgopyat, ISR

Audrys Nin Reyes, DOM

RI Se Gwang, PRK

RI Wi Chol, PRK

RI Yong Min, PRG

Alexander Shatilov, ISR

Stian Skjerahaug, NOR

Robert Tvorogal, BRA

Valgard Reinhardsson, ISL

Carlos Yulo, PHI

Milad Karimi, KAZ

Reiss Beckford, JAM

Ilyas Azizovs, KAZ

Stephen Lewis, JAM

Daniel Radovesnicky, CZE

Daniel Ponizil, CZE

Caleb Faulk, JAM

Scott Morgan, CAN

Petro Pakhniuk, UKR

Cory Paterson, CAN

Rayderley Zapata, ESP

Oleg Verniaiev, UKR

Nestor Abad, ESP

Zachary Clay, CAN

Sam Zakutney, CAN