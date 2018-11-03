Photos from the second day of Apparatus Finals at the 2018 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, on November 3, 2018.

Photos by Grace Chiu

SHEK Wai Hung, HKG

RI Se Gwang, PRK

Nikita Nagornyy, RUS

Kenzo Shirai, JPN

RI Se Gwang, PRK

Vault medalists – Artur Dalaloyan, RI Se Gwang, Kenzo Shirai

Simone Biles, USA

Ellie Black, CAN

ZHANG Jin, CHN

Nina Derwael, BEL

Ana Padurariu, CAN

Ana Padurariu and Ellie Black

Ana Padurariu, CAN

Kara Eaker, USA

Kara Eaker, USA

Sanne Wevers, NED

LIU Tingting, CHN

LIU Tingting, CHN

LIU Tingting, CHN

LIU Tingting, CHN and Ana Padurariu, CAN

Beam medalists – Ana Padurariu, LIU Tingting, Simone Biles

Sam Mikulak, USA

LIN Chaopan, CHN

Oleg Verniaiev, UKR

ZOU Jingyuan, CHN

Parallel bars medalists Oleg Verniaiev, ZOU Jingyuan, Artur Dalaloyan

Simone Biles, USA

Morgan Hurd, USA

MÃ©lanie De Jesus Dos Santos, FRA

Flavia Saraiva, BRA

Flavia Saraiva, BRA

Brooklyn Moors, CAN

Mai Murakami, JPN

Simone Biles, USA

Morgan Hurd, USA

Morgan Hurd and Simone Biles

Floor medalists – Morgan Hurd, Simone Biles, Mai Murakami

Sam Mikulak, USA

Sam Mikulak, USA

Epke Zonderland, NED

Epke Zonderland, NED

Epke Zonderland, NED

Kohei Uchimura, JPN

Kohei Uchimura, JPN points to Epke Zonderland

Epke Zonderland and Kohei Uchimura

Sam Mikulak, USA

Epke Zonderland, NED

High bar medalists – Kohei Uchimura, Epke Zonderland, Sam Mikulak