Zoned In, Zoey Molomo Looks Beyond 2025

While Gabby Douglas was winning the 2012 London Olympics, 4-year-old Zoey Molomo was rushing home to watch.

“There’s a video of me. Gabby Douglas is doing a floor routine, and I would come home from preschool, and I would put my leotard on while the Olympics is going on, and I would watch her floor routine on replay, and I would just be flipping around with her,” Molomo said. “That’s my first memory of watching gymnastics, and I’ve just been at it and loved it ever since.’’

Thousands of hours of training and layers of chalk dust later, Molomo and Douglas competed at the same Core Hydration Classic last May, although in separate sessions, while vying for spots at the U.S. Championships on the road to the 2024 Olympics. It was something Molomo never could have imagined in a million years. As a rookie, she was now training and competing with Douglas, her hero, who was attempting a comeback and a run at the Games. For Molomo, the knowledge and the moment was truly surreal.

“I never thought that would be possible, ever,” Molomo said. “She was just one of the greats before me. She was somebody that I looked up to, so I never thought that was possible. It’s pretty cool.”

Now, the younger athletes are looking up to Molomo in much the same way, both inside her own gym at Metroplex in Allen, TX, and around the country. She’s helping set the stage for the next generation in the U.S., and recently made her 2025 debut at Winter Cup in Louisville, where she won vault, tied for bronze on beam with her teammate, Ashlee Sullivan, and made a little extra noise with an extra “skill” on bars she couldn’t help but laugh about.

With her first meet in the books, Molomo is both zoned into business this year, and looking ahead to what’s next with gratitude. But first, a quick look back at what brought her here.