For a first time Olympian like Moldauer, Tokyo will be a unique experience–not quite like anything he dreamt about as a kid. On July 8, just weeks before the Games begin, Tokyo entered a state of emergency for the third time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, no fans will be allowed to attend any sporting events.

Team USA will be staying in a nearby hotel, rather than the Olympic Village, and will not be able to sightsee, mingle with other athletes, or attend other sporting events. Athletes are also required to leave Tokyo within 48 hours of their final competition. Nevertheless, Moldauer is approaching the experience with a grateful mind and optimistic attitude.

“It’s just a part of this year,” Moldauer said. “You have to understand that certain things aren’t going to go as planned. At the end of the day, it just makes for a greater story. You get to say you were a part of the Olympics at such a crazy time of everyone’s life. And to say that you did it, you should be proud. It doesn’t matter if it’s not normal because there’s so many other things you can be positive about. At least you’re going to the Olympics and get to compete for the USA.”

Competing with no fans is something that Moldauer doesn’t expect to bother him or affect his performance. Afterall, he competed at the 2018 World Championships in Doha where the stands were nowhere close to full.

If anything, Molduaer said the experience will motivate him to continue to Paris 2024, but for now his focus remains on Tokyo and being the “hype man” for team USA–a role he is more than capable of filling.

“I’ll definitely be the crowd for Team USA,” Moldauer said. “There’s no greater feeling than giving energy to your teammates so they can go and hit a good set. All these guys know what that’s about because we’ve all been through the NCAA, so we all have that character inside of us. So I’ll finish my routine, politely salute the judges and I’ll get hype for my team for sure.”

No matter what, Tokyo will be an experience to remember and Moldauer plans to embrace it, just as he has embraced every moment of his career so far. It’s the biggest piece of advice he has to offer anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

“Embrace the grind,” Moldauer said. “If you think about every athlete in the world and every top athlete, there’s a difference in their training and their mindset. It’s going to be a challenge, but it’s up to you to take that challenge head on. If you do, when you look back on the whole journey and the grind, you’ll have the biggest smile on your face when it all pays off.”

For Moldauer, that’s exactly what happened.