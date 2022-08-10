Yul Moldauer’s New Motivation

Now that we’re on the other side of Tokyo, have you had a chance to put it all in perspective?

Even though it was an unusual Olympics, it was still life changing. As soon as you walk into the facility and onto the Olympic floor you can see and feel the energy that everyone wants to succeed. To be in that environment after a long wait – waiting almost your entire life dreaming it – it shows things take time and dreams are all about the process.

A lot of athletes say they have to approach the Olympics the same way they do in other competitions in order to stay calm. Is that truly possible and what was your mentality when you were out on the floor competing?

Honestly, mine was completely the opposite. This is what I was working for. This is what I was dreaming and I looked at it as my chance to really show why I deserved to be there. I took it as a once in a lifetime opportunity. I trusted my training, my coaches and the process that it took me to get there and it was time to show it.

Can you pinpoint a routine or moment at the Games that went exactly as you pictured it?

Going up into team finals, I was first on horse. There was a lot of pressure there. I remember the night before I was thinking about my routine and when I woke up, I started thinking about it piece by piece. In every routine there’s that one spot where you can kind of relax and know you can get through the rest. But there, I didn’t want an accident to happen – I didn’t want my hand to slip on my travel or not be focused for the next skill. I was just going skill by skill and I knew I had to start the team off with a hit. It was a lot of pressure but pressure is privilege like Colin (Van Wicklen) says. To be in that position and have the team trust me was really exciting for me.

Were you able to do anything fun in Tokyo above and beyond the competition?

I mean, we bonded the whole trip. We came up with bowling in the hallway, we always pulled our chairs out in the hallway so we could eat together. We always tried to dress cool with all the gear we got! We wanted our spirits to be at an all time high no matter the situation.

And you all had your own Opening Ceremony with the women’s team…

It was awesome because the guys said they’ve never done an Opening Ceremony before because the competition was always the next day. So we said, “let’s do one at the hotel. Let’s get dressed up, do the walk and just have a good time.”

Was it at all frustrating that you had to qualify for the Worlds team after just coming off of the Olympics?

That was the hardest training – those couple of months – of my life. Coming out of the Olympics, I was so braindead, I almost couldn’t get out of bed. It was definitely tough having to re-ramp up and have to make the team again. It’s fair to the other athletes so that’s what you have to do. So for me, it wasn’t a big deal but it would be nice if there was some leeway. But again, I get it. I don’t think a lot of people would understand that training time unless they go through it. It was all mental. I just came off the Olympic Games, the pinnacle of what I’ve been working towards in gymnastics competition and had to get ready for Worlds.

Have you allowed yourself a moment to relax and really take stock of what you accomplished last year?

I’ve analyzed it. It honestly was such a crazy year because I went to Switzerland after Worlds. The only week I took off was for Allan’s (Bower) wedding in the Bahamas. Going to those competitions and placing fourth with a fall and going to Swiss Cup and beating (Nikita) Nargornyy really motivated me. The next Olympics is really only a year and half away before you get in that mode. I’m working on upgrades this year. It’s time to start off slow and just be peaking by 2024.