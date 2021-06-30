by Anna Rose Johnson

Nearly every country has named the members of their full teams heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, and we’ve compiled a handy list for you to reference as excitement builds over the next few weeks! The team finals are sure to be fascinating this year, with only four members on each team and so many incredible athletes on the roster. What are your podium predictions for the men’s and women’s team finals? Be sure to tweet us your best guesses at @InsideGym, and check back once the final teams are announced!

 

Women’s Teams

USA: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum

Russia: Elena Gerasimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova

China: Not yet named

France: Marine Boyer, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Aline Friess, Carolann Héduit

Canada: Ellie Black, Brooklyn Moors, Shallon Olsen, Ava Stewart

Netherlands: Eythora Thorsdottir, Vera van Pol, Lieke Wevers, Sanne Wevers

Great Britain: Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan

Italy: Not yet named

Germany: Kim Bui, Pauline Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz, Sarah Voss

Belgium: Not yet named

Japan: Hitomi Hatakeda, Yuna Hiraiwa, Mai Murakami, Aiko Sugihara

Spain: Laura Bechdejú, Marina González, Alba Petisco, Roxana Popa

 

Men’s Teams

China: Not yet named

Russia: David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Aleksandr Kartsev, Nikita Nargorny

Japan: Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Takeru Kitazono, Wataru Tanigawa

Ukraine: Not yet named

Great Britain: Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Max Whitlock

Switzerland: Christian Baumann, Pablo Brägger, Benjamin Gischard, Eddy Yusof

USA: Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak ,Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus

Chinese Taipei: Lee Chih-kai, Shiao Yu-jan, Tang Chia-hung, Yu Chao-wei

South Korea: Not yet named

Brazil: Francisco Barretto Júnior, Arthur Nory, Caio Souza, Diogo Soares

Spain: Néstor Abad, Thierno Diallo, Nicolau Mir, Joel Plata

Germany: Lukas Dauser, Nils Dunkel, Philipp Herder, Andreas Toba

 

Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

