by Anna Rose Johnson
Nearly every country has named the members of their full teams heading to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, and we’ve compiled a handy list for you to reference as excitement builds over the next few weeks! The team finals are sure to be fascinating this year, with only four members on each team and so many incredible athletes on the roster. What are your podium predictions for the men’s and women’s team finals? Be sure to tweet us your best guesses at @InsideGym, and check back once the final teams are announced!
Women’s Teams
USA: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum
Russia: Elena Gerasimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova
China: Not yet named
France: Marine Boyer, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Aline Friess, Carolann Héduit
Canada: Ellie Black, Brooklyn Moors, Shallon Olsen, Ava Stewart
Netherlands: Eythora Thorsdottir, Vera van Pol, Lieke Wevers, Sanne Wevers
Great Britain: Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan
Italy: Not yet named
Germany: Kim Bui, Pauline Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz, Sarah Voss
Belgium: Not yet named
Japan: Hitomi Hatakeda, Yuna Hiraiwa, Mai Murakami, Aiko Sugihara
Spain: Laura Bechdejú, Marina González, Alba Petisco, Roxana Popa
Men’s Teams
China: Not yet named
Russia: David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Aleksandr Kartsev, Nikita Nargorny
Japan: Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Takeru Kitazono, Wataru Tanigawa
Ukraine: Not yet named
Great Britain: Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Max Whitlock
Switzerland: Christian Baumann, Pablo Brägger, Benjamin Gischard, Eddy Yusof
USA: Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak ,Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus
Chinese Taipei: Lee Chih-kai, Shiao Yu-jan, Tang Chia-hung, Yu Chao-wei
South Korea: Not yet named
Brazil: Francisco Barretto Júnior, Arthur Nory, Caio Souza, Diogo Soares
Spain: Néstor Abad, Thierno Diallo, Nicolau Mir, Joel Plata
Germany: Lukas Dauser, Nils Dunkel, Philipp Herder, Andreas Toba
