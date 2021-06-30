Women’s Teams

USA: Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum

Russia: Elena Gerasimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova

China: Not yet named

France: Marine Boyer, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Aline Friess, Carolann Héduit

Canada: Ellie Black, Brooklyn Moors, Shallon Olsen, Ava Stewart

Netherlands: Eythora Thorsdottir, Vera van Pol, Lieke Wevers, Sanne Wevers

Great Britain: Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan

Italy: Not yet named

Germany: Kim Bui, Pauline Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz, Sarah Voss

Belgium: Not yet named

Japan: Hitomi Hatakeda, Yuna Hiraiwa, Mai Murakami, Aiko Sugihara

Spain: Laura Bechdejú, Marina González, Alba Petisco, Roxana Popa

Men’s Teams

China: Not yet named

Russia: David Belyavsky, Artur Dalaloyan, Aleksandr Kartsev, Nikita Nargorny

Japan: Daiki Hashimoto, Kazuma Kaya, Takeru Kitazono, Wataru Tanigawa

Ukraine: Not yet named

Great Britain: Joe Fraser, James Hall, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Max Whitlock

Switzerland: Christian Baumann, Pablo Brägger, Benjamin Gischard, Eddy Yusof

USA: Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak ,Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus

Chinese Taipei: Lee Chih-kai, Shiao Yu-jan, Tang Chia-hung, Yu Chao-wei

South Korea: Not yet named

Brazil: Francisco Barretto Júnior, Arthur Nory, Caio Souza, Diogo Soares

Spain: Néstor Abad, Thierno Diallo, Nicolau Mir, Joel Plata

Germany: Lukas Dauser, Nils Dunkel, Philipp Herder, Andreas Toba

Photo by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics

