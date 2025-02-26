Youngster Ly Bui taking Florida by Storm

A Change of Scenery

Making the leap to college may come as intimidating to most 16 year-olds. Bui has quickly adjusted to her unexpected start in college.

“School-wise, it’s been pretty easy because I’m taking all online classes, and the format of those classes is the same as the college classes I took in high school,” Bui said. “My social life, it’s pretty good. I think all my teammates in the gym have been really helpful to me, and I’m getting along with all of them really well. They all give me support. I don’t really have a singular person I look up to. I look up to all of them. They’re all like my gym moms!”

Bui has had previous relationships with many of her gym moms from training with them at national team camps or at GAGE. This made the adjustment period even simpler.

Entering Florida as an elite gymnast gave Bui a large set of skills to construct her college routines with. In elite, Bui competed a double-twisting Yurchenko, but decided to learn a Yurchenko 1.5 for college.

“I think the vault actually came easy for me,” Bui said. “I think I took a day to learn it, and I learned it in November, so I only had, like, two months to train it. But it came really easy for me, because I think my twisting awareness is pretty good, so it wasn’t that hard of a switch. And since double fulls require more power, I think switching to a 1.5 was a lot easier. The skill is easier for me to do.”

Not only was achieving the skill easy for Bui, so is competing it. In her young career she has already achieved a 9.925 twice on vault, as well as a 9.900 on bars.