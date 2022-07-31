Wong Wins 2022 U.S. Classic | 2022 U.S. Classic
It was a close battle in Salt Lake Valley but Leanne Wong (GAGE) took home the crown with an All-Around score of 55.400, edging out Ascend’s Shilese Jones (54.050). Wong impressed from start to finish, debuting some new skills (Bhardwaj on bars, Lopez as a second vault) while continuing to improve her old skills! (Wong’s Yurchenko double twist is much more dynamic from the last time we saw it as the World Championships, see for yourself below!)
A beautiful vault from Leanne Wong to start her day at the #USClassic!— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) July 30, 2022
Wong has been on a roll since being named an Olympic alternate last year, winning the All-Around silver at the World Championships, and recently wrapping up an incredible NCAA freshman season at Florida. With the All-Around, vault and beam titles in her pocket from Classics, Wong doesn’t look like she’s slowing down anytime soon.
Aside from some struggles on beam, Jones had a stellar day herself and solidified her name among the contenders for the World Championships later this year. Jones was the only athlete to post scores above 14 on more than one event and can be expected to make a run for the U.S. national title next month with some upgrades in her arsenal. (Jones revealed she hopes to get the Stalder Nabieva named after her at the World Championships!)
Katelyn Rosen (TCT) also had a solid day, taking home the All-Around bronze (52.500) and gold on floor – keeping her name in the conversation as we gear up for the U.S. Championships in Tampa!
The event medalists:
Vault:
- Leanne Wong
- Joscelyn Roberson
Bars:
- Shilese Jones – 14.500
- Nola Matthews – 13.900
- Charlotte Booth – 13.400
Beam:
- Leanne Wong – 13.550
- Marissa Neal – 12.950
- Brooke Pierson – 12.650
Floor:
- Katelyn Rosen – 13.700
- Shilese Jones – 13.650
- Leanne Wong – 13.600
The U.S. Classic continues tomorrow with the junior & senior men (session 1) competition which will air live on CNBC at 3 p.m. ET. Follow along with us on Twitter for live updates!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
