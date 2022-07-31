Wong has been on a roll since being named an Olympic alternate last year, winning the All-Around silver at the World Championships, and recently wrapping up an incredible NCAA freshman season at Florida. With the All-Around, vault and beam titles in her pocket from Classics, Wong doesn’t look like she’s slowing down anytime soon.

Aside from some struggles on beam, Jones had a stellar day herself and solidified her name among the contenders for the World Championships later this year. Jones was the only athlete to post scores above 14 on more than one event and can be expected to make a run for the U.S. national title next month with some upgrades in her arsenal. (Jones revealed she hopes to get the Stalder Nabieva named after her at the World Championships!)

Katelyn Rosen (TCT) also had a solid day, taking home the All-Around bronze (52.500) and gold on floor – keeping her name in the conversation as we gear up for the U.S. Championships in Tampa!

The event medalists:

Vault:

Leanne Wong Joscelyn Roberson

Bars:

Shilese Jones – 14.500 Nola Matthews – 13.900 Charlotte Booth – 13.400

Beam:

Leanne Wong – 13.550 Marissa Neal – 12.950 Brooke Pierson – 12.650

Floor:

Katelyn Rosen – 13.700 Shilese Jones – 13.650 Leanne Wong – 13.600

The U.S. Classic continues tomorrow with the junior & senior men (session 1) competition which will air live on CNBC at 3 p.m. ET. Follow along with us on Twitter for live updates!