By Inside Gymnastics Staff

Day 1 of the competition in Kitakyushu is complete and we’re starting to see who’s here to play and who just might be feeling fatigued after an exceptionally long road to these World Championships.

For the U.S. women, 2020 Olympic alternates Leanne Wong and Kayla DiCello grace the top of the All-Around standings after the sixth of ten subdivisions. Hatakeda Hitomi (JPN) currently sits third with a 53.798.

Wongâ€™s 55.749 led the way while DiCello finished in second with a 55.700. The top 24 competitors â€“ with a maximum of two gymnasts per country â€“ advance to Thursdayâ€™s All-Around final. Qualifications also determine who will compete in the individual apparatus finals, which will be held over the weekend. The top eight gymnasts, in accordance with the two-athlete-per-country limit, will advance.

With four solid events and her trademark technique and style on full display today, Wong also held the lead on floor with a 14.0 through five subdivisions until sentimental favorite and Olympic floor bronze medalist Murakami Mai (JPN), who is more than hinting this her final competition, took the lead with a 14.166. After the competition, Wong told the media it felt good to compete in Japan after being in quarantine for 10 days in Tokyo when her teammate Kara Eaker was diagnosed with COVID-19. She was happy with her performance today and felt it was a good warm up for the All-Around final. She also said of course she’d like to win the gold medal, but is trying not to think about that.

When she hits, Wong can easily challenge for the top spot, and that’s exactly what she’s done here so far, setting the stage for what is shaping up to be a very interesting All-Around final. (Hint: Vladislava Urazova (RUS) is now slated to compete four events in Qualifications.)

DiCello looked very strong across all events and showed improvement since we last saw her compete in St. Louis at Olympic Trials. She said she is definitely looking to medal here and was most happy with floor today. â€œI feel like I performed more than I have before and my landings were good,” she said. She has upped her performance quality across all events and she could certainly challenge for the All-Around crown in Kitakyushu.

eMjae Frazier and Konnor McClain also marked their World Championships debuts Monday. Frazier delivered the third-highest floor tally through Subdivision 3 with a 13.166, but was edged out of event final by teammates DiCello and Wong. Similarly, McClain finished just behind DiCello and Wong on beam, posting a 13.466. Frazier also competed on uneven bars, notching a 12.000 after a missed toe-on piked Tkatchev.

In the overall standings, Elisabeth Geurts (NED) is currently first on vault, and Wei Xiaoyuan (CHN) is leading bars with a 14.733 while her teammate Luo Rui is leading beam with a 14.566. DiCello (13.800) is sitting third on floor behind Murakami and Wong.

Look for more of what we saw and what we loved so far, including what 2019 bars silver medalist Becky Downie (GBR) had to say to the media (she’s sitting sixth on bars right now), and what we anticipate in the remaining subdivisions (Team Russia, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade, Romania’s Maria Ceplinschi) coming later today on InsideGym.com!