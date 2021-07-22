8. Oksana Chusovitina – Inside Gymnastics did an amazing in-depth article on her in ourJuly/August issue, as well as numerous previous stories over the years. She is 46 years-old, and this is her eighth Olympics. Unheard of. She has transitioned to becoming an event specialist, but also thrown in other events as needed for qualifications, competitions and just, well, because she can. She is married, has an adult child, and could literally have given birth to even the oldest of the other women’s gymnasts here. Just getting here – training- and taking that infamous picture with the Olympic rings is inscribing history for the ages.

9. The Biles Effect. – United States’ Simone Biles is epic. The G.O.A.T. She has her own emoji. Skills named after her. Commercials. Her face is all over the airports in advertisements. And she covers the front of more magazines than we can count. Everywhere she walks, people get giddy and smile. You can see it even through the masks. Other countries and athletes want selfies, even if socially distanced. All eyes are on her whether walking, talking, or practicing. Even fellow competitors, such as Canada’s Ellie Black, commented that she was upset that she missed the Yurchenko double pike today, but saw it in the training gym and was in awe. Her pure domination is unbelievable, and the limits of the sport that she has opened may take years for others to even come close to touching.

10. Equality on the Floor – Just as the acceptance speeches at the Emmy and Grammy Awards allow actors and actresses to be grateful, and then pick a cause to express with a wide-ranged, captive audience, floor routines offer gymnasts the ability to express themselves. They can be fun, balletic, patriotic, emotional, and at times, make a point. Colleges often throw in a kick to their school (the Florida Gator alligator Chomp with the arms). Simone Biles even wore turquoise as a nod to the abuse survivors in year’s past. In a season of public protests for everything from racial and gender equality to government leaders, the Olympic organizers took a stance on whether or not to have this be a part of the stage that the Olympics allow athletes to have. The Tokyo 2020 organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have made clear that demonstrating on the podium or being offensive will not be tolerated (Refer to Rule 50 and subsequent clarifications). Costa Rica’s Luciana Alvarado ended her floor routine in a half kneeling stance with her fist in the air. She explained in the Mixed Zone after training that it, indeed, was in support of Black Lives Matter (BLM). But more so in support of equality and acceptance, with “everyone treated with respect and dignity and everyone having the same rights because we’re all the same and we’re all beautiful and amazing.”