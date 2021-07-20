By Anna Rose Johnson
As the women’s gymnastics teams arrive in Tokyo and begin snapping photos during training sessions and visits to the Olympic Rings inside the Village, they’re generously sharing their experiences with fans on social media. Here’s a quick look at what the teams have been up to the past few days!
USA
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum (Photo Credit: Cecile Landi)
✔️✔️🇺🇸 Successful morning training for Team USA in Tokyo after getting settled into their new location yesterday!
CANADA
Ellie Black, Brooklyn Moors, Shallon Olsen, Ava Stewart (Photo Credit: Ellie Black)
SPAIN
Photo 3 in the series: Laura Bechdejú, Marina González, Alba Petisco, Roxana Popa (Photo Credit: Roxana Popa)
ITALY
Vanessa Ferrari, Martina Maggio, Asia D’Amato, Alice D’Amato (Photo Credit: Vanessa Ferrari)
JAPAN
Hitomi Hatakeda, Yuna Hiraiwa, Mai Murakami, Aiko Sugihara (Photo Credit: Yuna Hiraiwa)
RUSSIA
Elena Gerasimova, Viktoria Listunova, Angelina Melnikova, Vladislava Urazova (Photo Credit: @withregram • @nastyailyankova)
GERMANY
Kim Bui, Pauline Schäfer, Elisabeth Seitz, Sarah Voss (Photo Credit: Elisabeth Seitz)
BELGIUM
Maellyse Brassart, Nina Derwael, Lisa Vaelen, Jutta Verkest (Photo Credit: Nina Derwael)
FRANCE
Marine Boyer, Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos, Aline Friess, Carolann Héduit (Photo Credit: Mélanie de Jesus dos Santos)
THE NETHERLANDS
Eythora Thorsdottir, Vera van Pol, Lieke Wevers, Sanne Wevers (Photo Credit: Eythora Thorsdottir)
GREAT BRITAIN
Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova, Alice Kinsella, Amelie Morgan (Photo Credit: Alice Kinsella)
