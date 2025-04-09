09 Apr 2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Celebrates 2025 Regional Award Winners
Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics
Pittsburgh, PA (April 9, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Regional Awards, honoring excellence across collegiate gymnastics. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching, athletic performance, and administration across the sport.
The WCGA presents awards annually in each of the six NCAA Division I regions, as well as in Division II and Division III (East and West), reflecting the depth of talent and dedication throughout the collegiate gymnastics community.
The following honors were awarded across each region:
- WCGA Regional Head Coach of the Year: Celebrating head and co-head coaches who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, mentorship, and competitive success. Honorees were selected by a vote of their peers within each NCAA region.
- WCGA Regional Assistant Coach of the Year: Recognizing assistant and associate head coaches whose contributions to their teams have been outstanding. Head coaches nominate candidates, and vote to determine the winners. Coaching staffs may be recognized collectively.
- WCGA Regional Administrator of the Year: Honoring athletics administrators who have made a significant impact on their gymnastics programs and institutions. Selected by regional head coach vote, these individuals exemplify the spirit of support and excellence in collegiate athletics.
- WCGA Regional Gymnast of the Year: Celebrating individual gymnasts who have achieved remarkable success and demonstrated leadership throughout the season. Voted on by head coaches within each region, these athletes represent the highest level of competitive excellence and sportsmanship.
“These awards are a meaningful reflection of the dedication, innovation, and passion that define collegiate gymnastics,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s recipients and celebrate the impact they’ve had on their teams, institutions, and the broader gymnastics community.”
Award recipients will be formally recognized at the WCGA Annual Meeting later this year. A complete list of winners is available below.
About the WCGA
The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.
2025 WCGA Regional Awards
Region 1 (Central)
Head Coach of the Year:
Mike Rowe (Michigan State)
Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Nicole Jones & Devin Wright (Michigan State)
Administrator of the Year:
Keli Zinn (LSU)
Gymnast of the Year:
Gabrielle Stephen (Michigan State)
Region 2 (North Central)
Head Coach of the Year:
Jenny Hansen (Minnesota)
Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Craig Ballard, Kyle Grable & Brenna Brooks (Iowa)
Administrator of the Year:
Cathy Badger (Utah)
Gymnast of the Year:
Grace McCallum (Utah)
Region 3 (Northeast)
Head Coach of the Year:
Anastasia Candia (Rutgers)
Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Danielle DeMarco & Michael Rosso (Rutgers)
Administrator of the Year:
Carrie Kimball (New Hampshire)
Gymnast of the Year:
Carly Bauman (Michigan)
Region 4 (South Central)
Head Coach of the Year:
Shannon Welker (Missouri)
Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Taylor Spears, Kylie Kratchwell & Shelby Martinez (Arizona)
Administrator of the Year:
Cindy Harris (Illinois State)
Co-Gymnasts of the Year:
Amari Celestine (Missouri)
Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)
Region 5 (Southeast)
Head Coach of the Year:
Jenny Rowland (Florida)
Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Adrian Burde, Owen Field & Jeremy Miranda (Florida)
Administrator of the Year:
Kim Green (Florida)
Gymnast of the Year:
Chloe Negrete (NC State)
Region 6 (West)
Head Coach of the Year:
Tabitha Yim (Stanford)
Co-Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Michael Chaplin, Brian Carey & Kaytianna Kell (Oregon State)
Vince Smurro, Hallie Mossett & Caleb Rickard (Stanford)
Co-Administrators of the Year:
Jacque Bruns (Oregon State)
Dr. Christina Munger-Rivera (UCLA)
Gymnast of the Year:
Jade Carey (Oregon State)
Division II
Head Coach of the Year:
Lisa Bowerman (Texas Woman’s)
Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Zan Jones & Kyana George (Texas Woman’s)
Administrator of the Year:
Sandee Mott (Texas Woman’s)
Co-Gymnasts of the Year:
Abigail Kenney (Bridgeport)
Kaitlyn Hoiland (Texas Woman’s)
Division III
Head Coach of the Year:
Jennifer Regan (UW-Whitewater)
Assistant Coaches of the Year:
Acacia Erbs & Chloe Edgren (UW-Whitewater)
Administrator of the Year:
Carly Sprouse (UW-La Crosse)
Gymnast of the Year:
Delaney Cienkus (UW-Oshkosh)
Look for Nate’s NCAA Notes and Della’s Inside the MatchUp each week and stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Della Fowler, Megan Roth and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
For More
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Aurelie Tran Answers the Call for the Iowa GymHawks
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Helen Hu’s return to gymnastics
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.