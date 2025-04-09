2025 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Celebrates 2025 Regional Award Winners

Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics

Pittsburgh, PA (April 9, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the recipients of its 2025 Regional Awards, honoring excellence across collegiate gymnastics. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching, athletic performance, and administration across the sport.

The WCGA presents awards annually in each of the six NCAA Division I regions, as well as in Division II and Division III (East and West), reflecting the depth of talent and dedication throughout the collegiate gymnastics community.

The following honors were awarded across each region:

WCGA Regional Head Coach of the Year: Celebrating head and co-head coaches who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, mentorship, and competitive success. Honorees were selected by a vote of their peers within each NCAA region.

WCGA Regional Assistant Coach of the Year: Recognizing assistant and associate head coaches whose contributions to their teams have been outstanding. Head coaches nominate candidates, and vote to determine the winners. Coaching staffs may be recognized collectively.

WCGA Regional Administrator of the Year: Honoring athletics administrators who have made a significant impact on their gymnastics programs and institutions. Selected by regional head coach vote, these individuals exemplify the spirit of support and excellence in collegiate athletics.

WCGA Regional Gymnast of the Year: Celebrating individual gymnasts who have achieved remarkable success and demonstrated leadership throughout the season. Voted on by head coaches within each region, these athletes represent the highest level of competitive excellence and sportsmanship.

“These awards are a meaningful reflection of the dedication, innovation, and passion that define collegiate gymnastics,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s recipients and celebrate the impact they’ve had on their teams, institutions, and the broader gymnastics community.”

Award recipients will be formally recognized at the WCGA Annual Meeting later this year. A complete list of winners is available below.

About the WCGA

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.