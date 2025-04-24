Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Celebrates 2025 National Award Winners

Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics

Pittsburgh, PA (April 24, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the recipients of their 2025 Coach of the Year Awards, honoring excellence across collegiate gymnastics. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching across the sport.

WCGA Coach of the Year Awards

Each year, the WCGA Awards committee recognizes the WCGA Head Coach and Assistant Coaches of the Year, as determined by a vote of the full Association membership. All Head Coaches or Co-Head Coaches who are members of the Association in good standing are eligible for the head coach award, while all associate head coaches and assistant coaches in good standing are eligible for the assistant coach award. Assistant coach candidates may only be nominated by the Head Coach of their institution. These awards shall be presented to the recipients at the annual meeting and announced the week following the NCAA Championships at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

“The vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence displayed by these coaches have not only shaped champions, but inspired many others on the same journey,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “This honor reflects the lives of student-athletes they’ve changed, the competitive bar they’ve raised, and the legacy they are building.”

Congratulations to the 2025 WCGA Award recipients listed below. They will be formally recognized at the Annual Meeting later this year.

WCGA Head Coach of the Year

Shannon Welker (Missouri)

WCGA Assistant Coaches of the Year

Whitney Snowden

Lacey Rubin

Jackie Terpak

(Missouri)

About the WCGA

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.