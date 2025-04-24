24 Apr Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Celebrates 2025 National Award Winners
Honoring Excellence in NCAA Division I, II, and III Gymnastics
Pittsburgh, PA (April 24, 2025) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the recipients of their 2025 Coach of the Year Awards, honoring excellence across collegiate gymnastics. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding achievement and leadership in coaching across the sport.
WCGA Coach of the Year Awards
Each year, the WCGA Awards committee recognizes the WCGA Head Coach and Assistant Coaches of the Year, as determined by a vote of the full Association membership. All Head Coaches or Co-Head Coaches who are members of the Association in good standing are eligible for the head coach award, while all associate head coaches and assistant coaches in good standing are eligible for the assistant coach award. Assistant coach candidates may only be nominated by the Head Coach of their institution. These awards shall be presented to the recipients at the annual meeting and announced the week following the NCAA Championships at the discretion of the Board of Directors.
“The vision, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence displayed by these coaches have not only shaped champions, but inspired many others on the same journey,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “This honor reflects the lives of student-athletes they’ve changed, the competitive bar they’ve raised, and the legacy they are building.”
Congratulations to the 2025 WCGA Award recipients listed below. They will be formally recognized at the Annual Meeting later this year.
WCGA Head Coach of the Year
Shannon Welker (Missouri)
WCGA Assistant Coaches of the Year
Whitney Snowden
Lacey Rubin
Jackie Terpak
(Missouri)
About the WCGA
The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. The WCGA is THE ADVOCATE for women’s collegiate gymnastics.
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics magazine for spotlight features and interviews throughout the 2025 season!
Nate Salsman, Megan Roth, Della Fowler and Christy Sandmaier provide NCAA coverage for Inside Gymnastics.
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
For More
Women’s NCAA Championships Photo Gallery
Lucky 7!!! Oklahoma Wins National Title
A Letter From Kathy Johnson Clarke
NCAA Judging – In The Know By John Roethlisberger
Fort Worth Loading – See Our Preview!
Leanne Wong Eyes National Title For the Gators
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Aurelie Tran Answers the Call for the Iowa GymHawks
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Helen Hu’s return to gymnastics
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.