WCGA Announces Former Auburn Coach Jeff Graba As Executive Director

Per the WCGA:

Pittsburgh, PA (June 10, 2026) – The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) is proud to announce the appointment of Jeff Graba as its new Executive Director.

Graba was selected by the WCGA Board of Directors and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, leadership, and a deep commitment to the association’s mission and membership. A longtime leader within collegiate gymnastics, Graba has spent his career helping elevate student-athletes, coaches, programs, and the broader gymnastics community.

In this role, Graba will focus on three key priorities for the WCGA: growing championship attendance, expanding funding and influence, and driving membership growth. His leadership comes at a pivotal moment for women’s collegiate gymnastics, as the sport continues to experience rapid growth in national visibility, fan engagement, media exposure, and competitive opportunity.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jeff Graba as our new Executive Director,” said Casey Jo MacPherson, Chair of the WCGA Board of Directors. “As our Board of Directors began discussions of hiring a new Executive Director and what we wanted the role to look like, it was clear that Jeff would be a tremendous asset in this space. Having been a part of developing our association’s manifesto, he believes in our mission to be the premier women’s collegiate sport, and he has a clear vision of how to get there. Jeff recognizes the opportunity in front of us with the growing popularity and relevance of collegiate gymnastics, evidenced by record viewership and newly added programs. He has developed a thoughtful strategic plan to capitalize on the strong position we are in, helping elevate our association and the sport of gymnastics to new heights. The many connections he has across various groups and organizations within the gymnastics community will be an integral part of achieving what we are striving for. We can’t wait to get started with him alongside us!”

Graba’s experience includes 16 seasons leading Auburn gymnastics, where he guided the program through a period of significant growth, including multiple NCAA postseason appearances, NCAA Championship appearances, and national recognition for student-athlete achievement. His background as a coach, program builder, advocate, and connector within the sport positions him to help the WCGA strengthen its role as the collective voice for women’s collegiate gymnastics coaches.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to accept the position of Executive Director for the WCGA,” Graba said. “Collegiate gymnastics is experiencing an unprecedented era of growth, visibility, and fan engagement. The talent is unmatched, the fan base is exploding, and the cultural impact of our student-athletes has never been higher. Behind every perfect 10 and sold-out arena is a community of dedicated coaches, administrators, and advocates working tirelessly behind the scenes. As we look to the future, my primary focus will be to champion our incredible coaches, protect and expand our competitive programs, and ensure that our student-athletes continue to have safe, equitable, and elite educational and athletic opportunities.

“The heart of this organization is its membership. I look forward to collaborating closely with our Board of Directors, our coaches, the NCAA, and USA Gymnastics to build new corporate partnerships, elevate our national profile, and push the boundaries of what our sport can achieve. Together, we will ensure that women’s collegiate gymnastics not only remains a premier standard of excellence in the collegiate landscape, but grows to even new heights.”

As collegiate gymnastics continues its upward trajectory, the WCGA is committed to building on the momentum surrounding the sport. With record-setting postseason viewership, expanding media coverage, passionate fan bases, and the excitement of the road to the LA 2028 Olympic Games, the association sees a powerful opportunity to advocate for coaches, support student-athletes, grow programs, and position women’s collegiate gymnastics for long-term success.

Graba will work alongside the WCGA Board of Directors and membership to advance the association’s strategic priorities, strengthen partnerships across the gymnastics and collegiate athletics landscapes, and help shape the next chapter of growth for the sport.

Photo by Auburn Gymnastics

About the WCGA

The Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association is a membership-led, professional association representing the nation’s intercollegiate women’s gymnastics coaches within Division I, II & III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. They work to promote and elevate the sport at all levels of collegiate competition.