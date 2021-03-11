Wolverine Watch

Junior Natalie Wojcik has been a big part of Michigan’s success in the last three seasons and put a bow on their record-breaking performance. Wojcik needed a 9.925 on bars to push the team score over 198. She came through with a 9.975; a near flawless performance from an athlete who has already achieved perfection with a 10 on beam this season.

“I’m thrilled with Natalie,” Plocki said. “She’s the entire package; she’s a great person, great student, and obviously a great athlete. Her consistency is unbelievably impressive. Every once in a while, it’s like, ‘Can you just make a mistake, so we know you’re still human?’ We get a giggle out of it and it kind of takes the pressure off.”

However, Plocki recognizes that no one athlete is solely responsible for a team’s success. The talent on her team has no limits. On that historic day, it was sophomore Sierra Brooks who took the All-Around title with a performance that tied her career best 39.650. Fellow sophomore Gabby Wilson, who is competing in the All-Around for the first time in her college career, took home two individual titles with a 9.925 on vault and floor. The Wolverines had impressive performances from their freshmen as well, with Naomi Morrison posting a career high 9.925 on vault and Carly Bauman matching that score on beam.

The performance was enough to catapult Michigan to No. 4 in the national rankings, with a real shot at qualifying to the four-team NCAA final and challenging for their first national title in program history.

“I think the best is still yet ahead of us,” Plocki said. “Now we know that we’re capable of doing that. I feel like we earned the scores that we got with our gymnastics and I am really anxious to get on the floor in a head-to-head competition with some of the other top teams in the country.”

Plocki said it has been difficult to gauge where her team stacks up to the competition due to being confined to in-conference meets only during the regular season. It is just one of many hurdles that has come her teams way due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.