With Gratitude, Trinity Thomas Takes on 2024 Starting with Winter Cup

As her 2024 journey takes shape, Thomas’ perspective on her own accomplishments thus far and what defines success for her are also evident. Reflecting on how she is different both as an athlete and person this time around, she said, “I think the biggest difference is my mindset. I just have a completely different appreciation for gymnastics, for the sport, for what all these amazing athletes do, but also what my God-given ability to be able to do as well. Honestly, my love for the sport is so different and just my outlook on how I train, what my goals are, they’re a lot different, too. Right now, for me, the biggest thing in doing this, deciding to continue training, is because I love gymnastics and I really just want to see what else I’m capable of doing.”

Inside the gym, where she’s also a student assistant coach for the Gators this season while finishing her second graduate degree, Thomas is focused daily on listening to her body and mind with the big picture always in mind. Communicating how she feels and what she’s capable of has been key she said, and is something she attributes primarily to her college career.

In Louisville she told us coaching has changed her perspective on the sport.

“I definitely find myself when I’m coaching, like when I say things to the girls, I’m like, ‘maybe I should say that to myself! And remember that when I’m training'” she said. “So honestly, I see a lot of me in them, and it’s a lot easier for me to help them and then in return help myself later and when I’m training. It’s honestly been great. It has changed my perspective a lot and honestly has grown my love for the sport.”

Learning to be comfortable letting her coached know how she feels day in and day out, has also been key.