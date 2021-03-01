Winter Cup Solidifies Super Hero Status

Chiles Sends A Message

With her Spiderman-themed floor routine and soaring confidence, Jordan Chiles captured the first-ever Winter Cup Senior Women’s All-around title. For decades, Winter Cup has been exclusively a men’s event, but this year the competition featured an expanded field that included both men’s and women’s junior and senior artistic gymnasts.

Chiles, who trains with Cecile and Laurent Landi at World Champions Centre along with Simone Biles, was strong from start to finish opening on floor and finishing on beam. She’s always been known for the power events and didn’t disappoint here with four solid tumbling passes including a sky-high, very solid double layout 1/1 (Chusovitina) to open for a 13.6. She posted the highest score on vault for her double twisting Yurchenko with a 14.9.

But where Chiles stood out most in this meet for us was in her improvement on bars where she posted a 14.050, and beam where she was the final competitor in Saturday’s competition. With the first place position on the line, Chiles was calm, cool and collected throughout the routine, completing the now almost obligatory side aerial to layout step out layout step out as if it was a walk in the park. And, as the final exclamation point to a competition that was the best we’ve seen from her in a long time (and probably ever), she landed the full-twisting double back dismount she competed for the first time ever in competition. There was small hop forward, yes, but for her, it was mission accomplished.

The UCLA-bound Chiles, who says she contemplated heading for Westwood early on during the pandemic and foregoing her shot at the Games, was all smiles this weekend where she posted a 57.050 total for the win, automatically qualifying to the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s National Team. Following the meet when asked what being coached by Cecile and Laurent has brought to her gymnastics and what she’s most proud of, Chiles told the media: “I think, everything. I found my love for the sport… I found my physical and mental health.”

We absolutely loved seeing Chiles embrace competition this way and not be afraid to let everyone see her personality and hear her voice. And with this win, Chiles also hopes to send a message to the selection committee: “I put what I know and how I am as a person out there. I showed people what they needed to see.”

In the All-around standings, Shilese Jones, who completed a very solid competition including much-improved bars and beam sets and was leading after two rotations, finished second with a (55.100), followed by Emily Lee at 53.400.

Full results can be found here.