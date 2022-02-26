And so it begins. The Road to Paris 2024 officially kicks off this weekend in Frisco, Texas with the 2022 Winter Cup. It’s the first major elite competition of the new quadrennium and our first look of the year at some of the stars of the next generation for Team USA. For our 2022 Winter Cup preview, Click Here!

Winter Cup 2021, One Year Later

By Christy Sandmaier

At the inaugural Winter Cup in Indianapolis for the U.S. women, Jordan Chiles and Laurie Hernandez captured the headlines. Chiles launched a campaign for the Tokyo Olympics that would ultimately take her all the way to a team silver medal, and 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalist Hernandez stepped back on the competition floor for the first time since the Rio Games debuting a floor routine from the Hamilton score; those first few beats of music officially announcing her comeback. I’ll never forget it.

Inside the arena, everyone was heavily masked and trying to stay socially-distanced as best they could. Media, used to being elbow to elbow in the press box, was separated by plexiglass partitions. Aside from a sprinkling of parents in a mostly cement and cavernous convention center, the seats were empty. It definitely wasn’t the (re)start to an Olympic year anyone imagined. Nevertheless, the unmistakable sights and sounds of synchronized warmups, new sequins, springboards and stuck landings were back. And it was glorious.

Chiles won the meet that day with the best competition we’d seen from her to date and Hernandez silenced many who said her comeback wasn’t possible, or at the very least only a publicity stunt. Reflecting at the conclusion of the meet, I wrote that all suddenly seemed right in the world of gymnastics, at least for a moment or two, and that “while the Road to Tokyo ‘Take 2’ is still long and winding, the U.S. women proved once again this weekend that superhero status has already been achieved.” The year away from competition – and months away from training for some – had been the ultimate challenge and the athletes truly rose to the occasion doing what great athletes do – staring down an obstacle and coming out stronger.

There are so many moments that stand out to me from that day a year ago in Indianapolis, but it was Chiles’ and Hernandez’s pure emotion, determination and presence I remember more than any score, start value or placement. The road that followed Winter Cup took different trajectories for these women, both of whom overcame so many personal obstacles just to be on the floor in 2021. Looking back this week at what they achieved, who they’ve become and where they’ve taken their careers over the last year was nothing short of inspirational.