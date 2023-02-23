Being part of a team with Olympic medalists, and Jade Carey who’s a gold medalist, talk about how the team bonded, and ultimately how you all felt winning that team gold together.

We were together for around three weeks, just like all together! So it was just spending time getting to know each other. And the first couple of nights in Cheshire, we had like this little restaurant where we ate every night and we had our table. Just being together all the time and getting to know what each person needed in that moment. And that was my job. I made sure to figure out from them what they needed from me on the floor just because I knew I was going to be there and some of their coaches weren’t going to be down there. I just really wanted to be there to help them do their best. So we definitely got really close by the end. We hung out all the time, had a pizza party after we won, like just tons of fun stuff we did!

I loved seeing everything you all were doing outside of the competition in Liverpool. Talk a little bit about what you think is the importance of being able to take a breath and do something fun outside of the competition…

It’s hard to be in competition mode for so long. So having the day off to go shopping, walk around, to go look at the Beatles museum, to go just sit with your parents and have lunch, just to take your mind off of that and help you mentally reset. Chellsie (Memmel) was amazing and made sure to talk to us every morning and every lunch, every dinner, just to figure out where we were and what we needed because she wanted to know our input and wanted to know, ‘Do you feel tired?’ Do you want the day off tomorrow? Do you want a half day tomorrow? What are you thinking?’ [USA Gymnastics and our coaches] were very considerate and wanted everybody’s opinion. It was very important to them and us, which was just so amazing.

What have Chellsie, Alicia (Sacramone Quinn), and Dan Baker brought to the national team as far as your own experience?

I think they all bring something special to the team and they all have different insights on different events and they are super helpful. We’re able to get different corrections from each person – to hear different voices can sometimes be the difference between getting the new skill, and every coach knows that. I also think they just bring great strategies towards routine construction. We were still talking to Alicia when we were in Liverpool even though she wasn’t there. All three are so great and I’m happy they’re there with us.

You stood out in a very good way in the Mixed Zone after training and competition in Liverpool, in just being really comfortable doing media. Have you always been that confident in that particular role or is it something you’ve grown into?

I’m an only child, so I’m definitely around adults more than most kids, so I think I’ve learned through that. And also just as a young kid, I’ve done some podcasts and some media interviews through the news in Nebraska. I’ve definitely gotten more comfortable with it, for sure. I just like to be myself, have fun with it and just don’t act like someone I’m not. Just enjoy it.

Who are some of the athletes you were able to meet or get to know better while you were in Liverpool?

We were in Qualifications with Belgium and trained with them, and they were in our hotel, so we talked to them quite a bit, and they were awesome. It was so cool meeting Nina (Derwael)! And also the British team, we were with them on Team Finals day, so we were cheering for each other, having fun, laughing, just hugs and lots of fun times!