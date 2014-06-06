Will Fred Richard Reign In Phoenix? A Stellar NCAA Career Closes, The LA28 Quest Begins

Bringing The Noise

In 2025, Richard peaked at NCAAs, capturing the All-Around title while helping lead his Wolverines to their seventh NCAA Championship win. With Michigan coming into NCAAs as the underdog to Oklahoma and Stanford, Richard and his team put everything on the floor and built momentum all night—never once believing the win was out of reach. It brought a new notoriety to Richard, who had been simultaneously upping his social media game off the floor.

Being an advocate for growing the popularity of men’s gymnastics is equally as important to him. He launched a brand named “FrederickFlips” where he has gained nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and TikTok. The brand helped him promote the sport in different and unique ways as well as help the sport change for the better.

Then there was the question of apparel. Richard remembered how, growing up, he never felt comfortable in a typical gymnastics uniform. He wanted to make a change for the kids who now look up to him. At the 2025 Winter Cup, he debuted a new free-fitting uniform that could be seen as more inclusive and resembled a basketball uniform. “The goal is, everybody should be comfortable, confident,” Richard said. “I compete with confidence every time I compete. I wanted a uniform to reflect that, and I wanted the freedom to have the uniform that would reflect that for you.”

Richard acknowledged that the change of style was met with some criticism and, at times, intense scrutiny for his focus on a uniform. It also came at a competitive cost for Richard—three-tenths of a point knocked off of his All-Around score. He chose not to wear it during NCAA competition to avoid incurring any additional deductions for his team.

“We did a lot of research when I was making the uniform, and after Winter Cup,” Richard said. “Actually seeing the media, seeing how people respond, how different groups of people respond, understanding how some groups might be offended in what way. How do we please them or tailor to them? Because we wanted to be inclusive, how do we tailor to the judges and the deductions? It’s honestly been a very fun journey of trying to unite people.”

Global Impact

Since Richard’s rise in gymnastics, he’s always had bigger goals than winning medals. Two weeks following the 2025 NCAA Championships, he broke the Guinness World Record for the most standing back flips completed in 24 hours (he completed 1,111!), and he did it all while raising money to bring gymnastics equipment to children in Africa. The GoFundMe campaign raised more than $37,000 while Richard was flipping, exceeding $60,000 in the days after. With the equipment delivered in 2026, a new group of athletes can, as the post stated, “finally fly without concerns.”

“Every day I’m just reminded of it from something different,” Richard told us of being thought of as a role model. “I’m signing so many autographs right after the meet, all these kids who are inspired. They’re not just asking you to sign a shirt, they’re bringing posters that they made, they’re bringing pictures that they printed, things they’ve collected, bobbleheads, and I’m like, ‘wow, they’ve really been watching this journey the whole time.’ I’m getting letters, notes from kids who are saying they’re inspired to do gymnastics because of me. It just reminds me every day that there’s so much more to build, so much more to do.”

There’s no doubt Richard has momentum on his side as he continues to show the world what his brand of men’s gymnastics is all about — elevating it as far as he possibly can in as many ways as he can. He once said he wanted to be the Michael Jordan of gymnastics, telling us, “When I decide I want to do something, when I actually do it, it has an impact.”