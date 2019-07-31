Riley McCusker of MG Elite is having a fantastic summer season. She stunned everyone with her perfectly controlled and elegant beam routine at the recent U.S. Classic, where she placed second only to Simone Biles. (How often does an athlete even score within 2.1 points of Biles?)

McCusker’s excellence has continued at the Pan American Games, where she qualified first to the all-around with a notable 57.050 and finished second in the final! Yesterday, she won the uneven bars gold with a 14.533 (6.0 D-score), soaring to the top spot on the podium ahead of U.S. teammate Leanne Wong and two-time Olympian Ellie Black. If you haven’t yet seen McCusker’s exquisite attention to detail on uneven bars routines, don’t delay another minute!

When McCusker spoke with the media ahead of the U.S. Classic, she explained that her main goal was to perform well in Louisville and to be selected to the prestigious Pan Ams team. Not only did McCusker achieve both of those goals, she’s bringing home a slew of medals as well!

“[There are] three meets back-to-back, and then I’m definitely going to be up for Classics and Pan American Games, and then I’ll see how I feel at Championships,” McCusker said two weeks ago. “If my body’s holding up, then I’ll compete all four events, if not, maybe just a couple events, but I definitely want to be there and compete, and then after that I come down for a little bit, and then back up for World Selection Camp.”

McCusker also qualified to the beam and floor finals at Pan Ams, which will be held today in Lima, Peru. Don’t miss this opportunity to watch her live on ESPN!

We’re more excited than ever to watch McCusker progress on the trail to Tokyo 2020. Will she follow in the footsteps of her former teammate Laurie Hernandez and qualify to the Olympic Games? It certainly seems possible!

