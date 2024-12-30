Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025 

Why It Matters

Juda also draws a correlation between gymnastics, his time and team at Michigan, and who seems to thrive best inside gymnastics’ unique environment, including the importance of character. To him, it’s what matters most when it comes to pursuing a career and being successful.

“I totally feel so motivated to uphold the title of student-athlete,” he said. “I know there’s always those jokes where people are like, ‘No, no, it’s athlete-student.’ At Michigan, we value the student in student-athlete very, very much. We’re constantly competing for that first place GPA as a team.

“We’re all motivated to be the best types of people. We do such a unique sport. No one really understands it except for gymnasts. But what they do understand is succeeding in life and in all other avenues. I also was emphasizing to the kids, but mostly the parents, too, during a talk on tour, I said, ‘Listen, I think as gymnasts, we all are super-motivated to be really successful in the classroom because we know there’s not a lot of money in gymnastics. So, we end up pursuing more. I’ve got 23 teammates – and I think 11 or 12 of them are engineers. I’m surrounded by people in med school, law school, engineering, computer science, computer engineering, PhDs, all of that. I’m going, ‘Okay, I’ve got to do something, too.’”

Juda is ready to take in his final season as a Wolverine as he continues to build his career once he hangs up his grips for good, whenever he decides it’s time. What he’s learned as a student-athlete has already carried him to tremendous success and Juda credits the Michigan program’s mentality and the unwavering support, determination, and strength of his teammates inside the classroom, as well as in the gym day in day out, for that.

“I care about the character of people that we are because I know that it’s within all of us. I want us all to be successful. I bring it all back to the fact that all of these guys are killers in the gym, just raw focus. And then they’re going to apply that exactly to their careers afterwards. I want us all to move away safely from gymnastics with nothing left on our plate and with no regrets, and then to be able to give back in massive magnitudes.”

Juda’s passion for the sport leading up to Paris and throughout the Games was evident, and it’s clear he’s as determined as ever when it comes to achieving the highest levels of success in everything he does. And with LA on the horizon, anything is possible as he’s proven already.

At the end of the day, his perspective on the sport and life promises to serve him well and fuel whatever comes next.

“This mantra that I’ve got going into my professional world after I exit gymnastics, is going to be more about the one who can do the most good. That’s what drives my entrepreneurial spirit and also just my thirst for wanting to see it in another avenue. Just to finish that off, one person really said it best once to me. They were like, ‘Well, becoming really successful in life is a lot easier than going to the Olympics and getting a medal. Think about the number of people that have an Olympic medal versus the number of people that are successful in business and do the math.’ I was like, ‘right, right, right.’ That’s what’s driving all of my passion, my fire.”

