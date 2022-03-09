Why Everyone Should Have Coffee With Aleah Finnegan

Obviously this question comes up a lot, but for you personally, talk about the transition from elite to college. Was it what you expected as far as the day to day?

The main difference is that our practice is a lot shorter. Personally, for the pre-season I had a hard time just getting everything in those two to three hours we had in the gym! I was used to having all this time, so being more efficient at the gym is the biggest thing. And of course, being comfortable with my routines and having the flexibility to take the reins and have input on those decisions.

Let’s go back and talk about the 2021 U.S. Championships. There are many, including myself who felt you should have been put through to Olympic Trials along with at least two more athletes who were not invited. Tell me about the competition and your thoughts… Do you think you should have gone?

Well, I am a little biased so… But I do think that even though I had an unfortunate meet that day, I felt like I had shown enough of my numbers and shown them I was good enough to be able to go to Trials. I felt lost in that moment, but obviously it’s something I can’t change. Just from my personal opinion, it was very heartbreaking because I had known that I was good enough to be there. I think we were all just a little bit lost.

How did you use that experience as a positive going forward to get stronger?

I was talking to someone over Instagram and texting and they were like, “Hey, I need your advice, I’m going through a really hard time.” So, I think taking it as a positive to be able to inspire people who’ve had that heartbreak – whether it’s ending a career or just hardships in general – I think I was able to shed some light. I believe everything happens for a reason. I can’t go back and change the past but I think I can hopefully be a positive for the people around me.

Would you ever consider going back to elite?

I don’t think I’d necessarily go back for the USA. However, there has been talk about [competing for] the Philippines. So, the door’s still open for that and we’ll see where that one goes.

You seem to be very much living your truth and putting yourself out there. Is that something you’ve always had in you? Or, have you found your voice along the way?

I want to be very authentic to myself. Social media, it’s hard to be real because I do know that I have a lot of little girls that have been following my page. If I was in their shoes, I would want someone to look up to who’s like that.

Tell me about each of your coaches at LSU and what they’ve brought to your gymnastics. You trained with Courtney, so what’s it like having her coach you now?

It’s been such a joy being able to work with Courtney again! I’ve known her since I was 10 years-old. It’s really nice because we grew up with the same coaching. She knows how to communicate and understands me because we do have that connection.

Jay has been nothing but great whenever it comes to my gymnastics. He had a great plan as soon as I got here – I was coming off of another foot surgery when I got to campus – and he said, “I’m just really going to work on pacing you.” We just took it one event at a time. I can speak up about what’s on my mind, if I need adjustments. He’s been really great at understanding where I’ve come from and what I need.

Garrett is one of my favorite people! He’s very supportive. If I’m ever having a hard day, he’s the one who’s going to pick you up and support you. He and Courtney just mesh very well. They’re just a great combo who I think are really going to help us in the long run.

And Bugs (Ashleigh Gnat) is so supportive with my beam. In college, you’re really not learning new skills, you’re just perfecting what you have and she’s been really great at just pointing out the little details I might have missed before. The connection we have is amazing.

Does D-D still come into the gym at all?

She definitely makes her appearances and she’s at every intrasquad! At first, I was like, “Oh my gosh, D-D’s here!” But her and my mom are great friends and she loved Sarah and everyone. Bob (Moore) comes into the gym as well. It’s really great to see everyone!

What are your goals individually and then for the team as you build up to postseason?

I mean, I have my individual goals like getting a 10! It’s one of those things I’m reaching for each time, but also just getting 1% better each time. I have team goals as mine because I like to think of it as if we make those team goals, I know that I did my job. SEC Championships, and in the end, we do want the National Championship. I think our team really does have what it takes.

What’s the best thing about being an LSU Tiger?

The culture and environment we have. The genuine love surrounding our team. I really just think LSU is my match.