Kayla Di Cello of Hill’s Gymnastics is one of the current best junior gymnasts in the United States. When we first saw her perform on the uneven bars, we were blown away by her exceptional potential on this apparatus. Her amazing amplitude on releases reminds us of Gabby Douglas!

On floor exercise, Di Cello opens with a high double layout, and she showcases a beautiful candle mount on beam, plus a back handspring to two back layouts. Di Cello also excels on vault—she stuck her double-twisting yurchenko on the second day of the 2018 U.S. Championships, where she won the all-around silver!

This is Di Cello’s last year as a junior—she turns 16 next January—so she’ll hope to close out her junior career with a memorable meet in Kansas City. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if she ended up winning the U.S. junior all-around gold this summer! It will be a treat to follow her journey to the 2020 Olympics and beyond—Di Cello has a special style that is delightful to watch.

