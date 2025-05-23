What to Know Heading into the 2025 European Championships

The 2025 European Gymnastics Championships are here! The competition will take place from Monday, May 26-Saturday, May 31. Here are five things to know heading into this year’s championships!

When and Where to Watch

The European Championships will be held in Leipzig, Germany! Fans can catch the last subdivision of both the women and men qualifications, as well as all of the finals on Eurovision sport. The rest of qualification rounds will be streamed on Gymtv.online.