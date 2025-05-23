23 May What to Know Heading into the 2025 European Championships
The 2025 European Gymnastics Championships are here! The competition will take place from Monday, May 26-Saturday, May 31. Here are five things to know heading into this year’s championships!
When and Where to Watch
The European Championships will be held in Leipzig, Germany! Fans can catch the last subdivision of both the women and men qualifications, as well as all of the finals on Eurovision sport. The rest of qualification rounds will be streamed on Gymtv.online.
Mixed Team Debut
For the first time in European Championships history there will be a Mixed Team Final! One male and female gymnast from each federation will team up to form a mixed team. Women will compete on vault, balance beam and floor exercise, while the men will compete on floor exercise, parallel bars and vault. The gymnast with the highest total score across the three respective apparatuses in qualifying will be automatically selected to compete with the mixed team. The final will include 16 teams and will take place on Wednesday, May 28. Which country do you think will take the title?
Defending Champs Back in Action
At last year’s European Championships, the Italian women dominated the competition. Not only did they win team gold, they also took home titles on every event except vault. Olympic medalist Manila Esposito took home the gold medal in the All-Around, beam and floor. Esposito will be poised to match her 2024 results in 2025. So far in 2025 she has recorded a 55.750 in the All-Around, a 14.700 on beam and a 14.500 on floor. We can not wait to see Esposito’s exquisite form, execution and grace back on the European floor. Olympic gold medalist Alice D’Amato is the reigning European Champion on bars and will bring her signature difficulty to this year’s championships.
Superstars Take the floor
Many stars will be on display! World and Olympic Champion on uneven bars Nina Derwael is back and ready to showcase her smooth connections on the event! Olympic medalist Ray Zapata of Spain will compete and give fans a show on floor! Sabrina Maneca-Voinea and Olympic medalist Ana Barbosu will both compete for Romania! Missouri gymnastics rising sophomore Kaia Tanskanen will be competing for Finland just over a month after helping Mizzou to a historic third place finish at the NCAA National Championships. We are so excited that Kaia has decided to compete in college and elite gymnastics!
The Format
The format for the European Championships changes on a yearly basis! This year the team medals will be decided in conjunction with qualifications. Then there will be a Mixed Team Final and a Men’s and Women’s All-Around Final, followed by two days of event finals! Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and Inside Gymnastics across social media to not miss a minute of the action packed week!
Photos by Ricardo Bufolin for Inside Gymnastics magazine.
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com
