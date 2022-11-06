What A Wonderful Worlds! 2022 World Championships Concludes with Day 2 of Event Finals

The chalk dust has settled as the 2022 World Championships have come to a close in Liverpool. It was a thrilling day of competition for the second day of event finals with new champions crowned at the halfway point to Paris 2024!

The day got started on vault and it was Artur Davtyan (ARM) who grabbed the first World gold medal ever for his country, upsetting reigning vault champion Carlos Yulo (PHI). Davtyan had some of the cleanest gymnastics in the final, vaulting a Dragulescu, which he stuck cold, and a Randi, with just a small hop (15.050). Yulo put up a good fight to defend his title, but came up just a tenth shy of Davtyan (14.950).

“Since the fall of the Soviet Union this is the first gold for Armenia in a world championship,” Davtyan said. “We got third on pommel (on Saturday) and now we have gold!”

Igor Radivilov (UKR) took the bronze (14.733) and had no shortage of emotions after he finished his second vault. You could see from the look on his face – the years of hard work to get this medal, the pain and heartbreak of the war in his home country – it all came flooding out at that moment. Kathy Johnson Clarke said it best: “When beauty, pain and resilience meet there are no words, only feeling!”

“This medal is very important for Ukraine, because of the war and the problems we have had training,” Radilov said after the competition. “This medal will help push me towards the next Worlds and the Olympics, and maybe there will be one more medal for me.”

Up next was the women’s beam final which gave us perhaps the most unexpected podium of the entire World Championship. Medal favorites Ou Yushan, Skye Blakely and Rebeca Andrade all had falls, leaving the podium wide open for the taking. First year World team member Wantanbe Hazuki, who was originally an alternate for the Japanese team, capitalized on the opportunity, giving Japan its third World title ever on the event and second consecutive title with a strongly executed set for a 13.600.

“I am very happy. This is my first World Championship, my first big tournament, so my legs were shaking with nerves,” Wantabe admitted after the competition. “Other gymnasts were falling and making big mistakes but I was able to go through my routine OK.”

Ellie Black showed great confidence as she attacked the beam, capping off her routine with a stuck 2.5 twist with a NCAA style salute! Ellie held onto the lead for most of the final before being pushed to second (13.566) and grabbing the first individual event World medal of her career. Newcomer and fan favorite Miyata Shoko grabbed the bronze (13.533), solidifying a gold and bronze medal finish for Japan on beam for the second year in a row.

In the parallel bar final, nobody could catch reigning Olympic and 3-time World champ Zou Jingyuan with his massive 6.9 D score. Jingyuan posted a 16.166 – by far the highest score of the competition out of both the men and women – to lock in the gold.

“This is the first time I did this 6.9 difficulty routine,” Jingyuan said. “At first, I just wanted to stick with the original plan, use the 6.5 difficulty and perform it perfectly. But I decided to perform the harder routine to challenge myself. You could see that I was a little bit rushed and shaky, and there was a little pressure. But I am satisfied with my performance.”

Olympic silver medalist Lukas Dauser snatched his first World medal with a 15.500 and Carlos Yulo grabbed his second medal of these World Championships with the bronze (15.366).