16 Jul What a Difference a Year Makes! Izzy Stassi Focuses On Living In the Moment
Isabel Stassi has been a rising American star since her time in the junior ranks. Stassi qualified for the 2023 Junior World Gymnastics Championships and helped Team USA to a silver medal. This made Stassi a dark horse for a spot at the 2024 Olympic Trials. However, an injury held her back and limited her in 2024. Not only did she have to relearn the sport she loved, she also had to relearn how to walk again.
“I broke my ankle, and I ended up having to get two screws into it,” Stassi said. “While I was injured, I was also going through a lot of gym changes, coaching changes, not necessarily voluntarily, either, but it ended up being a huge blessing in disguise. I honestly think that the injury was different from the rest, because it required surgical intervention. I not only had to learn how to be an athlete again, but I had to learn how to walk again and do everything normal before I could even start the sport again.”
The difference a year can make is astonishing for Stassi, she recently competed at the American Classic where she finished second in the All-Around. She showcased big skills on floor such as a double twisting-double back, and competed two vaults. Now Stassi feels like she has been able to come back from her injury stronger than before.
“Honestly, I’m so grateful for my recovery team, because when I got injured, I was really nervous that I wasn’t going to be the same as I was before, and I feel stronger than I was before,” Stassi said. “I do not think that I was able to do a double-double before I got injured. I wasn’t able to do that, and I’m feeling very strong and healthy, and I hope that I can keep upgrading past double-double soon.”
Izzy Stassi opening the Senior Session with a bang! She scores a 13.150 on Floor at American Classic! pic.twitter.com/LQohxwHrna— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) June 28, 2025
Baby Sooner
In the fall of 2024, Stassi committed to compete at the University of Oklahoma. When she first began her recruiting process, she kept her options open and didn’t have a dream school in mind.
“I kept my options very open, and I was looking for a family and Oklahoma is just that, it is everything and more,” Stassi said. “No doubt that when I go there, it’s gonna be the best four years of my life. The place felt like home. The campus was amazing, and the people also felt like home. I’m so beyond excited to be there.”
Oklahoma also attracted her due to their academics—she’s interested in studying journalism and staying involved in sports and in broadcasting. Oklahoma Gymnastics head coach, KJ Kindler, brought her to the journalism school and helped solidify Stassi’s decision.
Stassi has always held true to a strong balance between sport and life outside gymnastics. As a highschooler, she attends in-person school. Building a social life outside of gymnastics helps her find that balance and helps her realize how much love she has for the sport. When major injuries do occur, she’s able to enjoy the other aspects of her life.
“I’ve really learned that I truly do love gymnastics because of the sport,” Stassi said. “I don’t just do it because I grew up doing it like I do it because it’s a choice I make every day. And I think that I’m also a wonderful person outside of the sport and in the sport. So I’m just grateful for, honestly, every injury because it’s taught me so much.”
Ready For More
Stassi is excited to return to major events and competitions. She enters 2025 with not just an improved mindset, but also new skills and routines. She may add a double layout on floor, and hopes to add a half twist to her new second vault. Most importantly, she wants to be back in a high energy competition atmosphere and show the world her capabilities. She does have big goals to accomplish throughout the summer, but also wants to focus on enjoying the moments.
“I’d love to make a senior national team, but honestly, at this stage of my career, I just try to live in the moment, focus on the positive, stay healthy, because obviously I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries, so I’d say the ultimate goal is just making the national team, being happy, and I just want to show what I’m capable of, because I know how hard I’ve been working in the gym, and I know my potential,” Stassi said.
She is grateful for how far she has come in just a year’s time. She feels the struggles she faced in 2024 all had a purpose.
“I would just tell her that you have to trust the process and that everything truly does happen for a reason, because I would remember at certain times I felt like I was wondering, Why me? Why is this happening to me? Why is everything going down at once and then in the end, looking back on 2024 everything played out exactly like it was supposed to, and I just feel super blessed to be where I am today. I mean, the people I have around me are so supportive, and I couldn’t have asked for, like, a better support system in every aspect of my life.”
Stassi wants every gymnast to hold true to a balanced mindset, and understand that there is more to life than her sport.
“I think I just want to get across to any young gymnasts anywhere that it’s so important to have fun, and at the end of the day, it is just a sport. I know that you love it and you want to do great, but you’re more than your sport and you’re also amazing people.”
Photos by Lloyd Smith Inside Gymnastics magazine.
FOR MORE!
Elle Mueller: “It was always Oklahoma for me.”
Wendy Hilliard Foundation To Host Annual Benefit June 11
Li Li Leung To Step Down At the End of 2025
Tiana Sumanasekera, Artist At Heart
Photo Gallery: 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Stars of the 2025 European Championships
In Their Own Words, Eddie and Kevin Penev
Vanessa Atler Revisits Gymnastics Career In Upcoming Memoir
Florida Gator Skye Blakely Targets Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
Freshman Phenom Joscelyn Roberson Eyes Elite Comeback
WCGA Regular Season All-Americans Announced
Behind the Mic with Olivia Karas and Cory Tomlinson
2025 AAI Award Finalists Announced
Mackenzie Estep People First, Gymnastics Second
Ashlee Sullivan: Seizing Every Opportunity
Skylar Killlough-Wilhelm Victory Lap
Ly Bui Taking Florida By Storm
Artistry In Motion, Aurelie Tran
How Katelyn Jong Fits Right In
Betty Okino Developmental Lead for U.S women’s artistic program
Wendy Hilliard’s 10 Tips for 2025
Brooklyn Moors Shines Early In Her Senior Season
In His Own Words: Nikolai Kolesnikov
Breaking Down the Men’s Code of Points
Men’s NCAA Coaches Address Changes
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 1, Click Here
For our Men’s NCAA Preview Part 2, Click Here!
For the 2025 NCAA Season Schedule, Click Here!
For our 2025 NCAA Women’s Preview, Click Here!
For the 2025 WCGA Coaches Poll, Click Here!
For our feature on Utah’s Jaylene Gilstrap, Click Here!
For our feature on Lily Smith and the Georgia GymDogs, Click Here!
For our look at Mizzou, Click Here!
Why Paul Juda Is Ready for 2025!
Brody Malone to Compete in 2025!
Four Up, Four Count. John Roethlisberger’s Take!
Missing the Olympics? NCAA Gymnastics Could Be Your Fix!
Stay tuned to InsideGym.com and follow us @InsideGym for all the latest!
For our look at the Class of 2026, Click Here!
Photos by Lloyd Smith for Inside Gymnastics
Subscribe to Inside Gymnastics for 3 Years and receive a free gift!
No Comments
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.