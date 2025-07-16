What a Difference a Year Makes! Izzy Stassi Focuses On Living In the Moment

Isabel Stassi has been a rising American star since her time in the junior ranks. Stassi qualified for the 2023 Junior World Gymnastics Championships and helped Team USA to a silver medal. This made Stassi a dark horse for a spot at the 2024 Olympic Trials. However, an injury held her back and limited her in 2024. Not only did she have to relearn the sport she loved, she also had to relearn how to walk again.

“I broke my ankle, and I ended up having to get two screws into it,” Stassi said. “While I was injured, I was also going through a lot of gym changes, coaching changes, not necessarily voluntarily, either, but it ended up being a huge blessing in disguise. I honestly think that the injury was different from the rest, because it required surgical intervention. I not only had to learn how to be an athlete again, but I had to learn how to walk again and do everything normal before I could even start the sport again.”

The difference a year can make is astonishing for Stassi, she recently competed at the American Classic where she finished second in the All-Around. She showcased big skills on floor such as a double twisting-double back, and competed two vaults. Now Stassi feels like she has been able to come back from her injury stronger than before.

“Honestly, I’m so grateful for my recovery team, because when I got injured, I was really nervous that I wasn’t going to be the same as I was before, and I feel stronger than I was before,” Stassi said. “I do not think that I was able to do a double-double before I got injured. I wasn’t able to do that, and I’m feeling very strong and healthy, and I hope that I can keep upgrading past double-double soon.”